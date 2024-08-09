Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.00

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.25), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.25).
Blackfinch Spring VCT Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.33.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Blackfinch Spring VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
About Blackfinch Spring VCT
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blackfinch Spring VCT
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Blackfinch Spring VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackfinch Spring VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.