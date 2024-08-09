Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $109.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.24 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

