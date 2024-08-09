BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Stock Price Down 9.3%

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 59,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 268,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

BitFuFu Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.41 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BitFuFu stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in BitFuFu Inc. ( NASDAQ:FUFU Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.38% of BitFuFu as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

