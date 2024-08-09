BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Stock Price Down 9.3%

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 59,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 268,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
BitFuFu Stock Down 1.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43.
BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.41 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BitFuFu
BitFuFu Company Profile
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BitFuFu
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.