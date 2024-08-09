Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches Market Cap of $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00060233 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00037878 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

