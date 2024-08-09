Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $13.87 million and approximately $12,558.25 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067266 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00016668 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008383 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

