Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.16% from the stock’s current price.
BDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.63.
Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$772.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.9383117 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bird Construction
Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.
