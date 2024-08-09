BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Announces Earnings Results

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.55, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 10.9 %

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,404. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $205,402.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,769.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 128,520 shares of company stock valued at $208,611 in the last ninety days. 35.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

