Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $557.0 million-$567.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.8 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bioventus

Bioventus Stock Performance

BVS stock remained flat at $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 309,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,467. Bioventus has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $601.66 million, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $151.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bioventus will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $80,317.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,585.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bioventus news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $80,317.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,585.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $32,885.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $230,591. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bioventus

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.