Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $151.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Bioventus updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.420 EPS.

Bioventus Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BVS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,633. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $609.58 million, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.84. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BVS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bioventus

In other Bioventus news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $66,038.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,630 shares in the company, valued at $476,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $80,317.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $66,038.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $230,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

