Bio-Path (BPTH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect Bio-Path to post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by ($0.34). On average, analysts expect Bio-Path to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bio-Path stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

