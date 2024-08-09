B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

BGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

B&G Foods stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,086. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $684.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.61.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.83 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Sherrill bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,468.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other B&G Foods news, Director Stephen Sherrill purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,468.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Wacha purchased 5,200 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $44,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at $784,507.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 141,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,453 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,116 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 71.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,640,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 682,688 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth $2,835,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $2,561,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 368.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 245,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 193,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

