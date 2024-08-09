B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08, Briefing.com reports. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. B&G Foods updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70-$0.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.22. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $684.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.78%.

In other B&G Foods news, Director Stephen Sherrill purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,468.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott E. Lerner acquired 11,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Sherrill acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,468.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 141,955 shares of company stock worth $1,218,453. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

