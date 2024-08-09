Berenberg Bank Boosts Inchcape (LON:INCH) Price Target to GBX 1,120

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,040 ($13.29) to GBX 1,120 ($14.31) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.06) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INCH

Inchcape Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Inchcape

Inchcape stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 797.50 ($10.19). 429,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,645. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,226.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 797.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 744.87. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 597.50 ($7.64) and a one year high of GBX 874 ($11.17).

In other news, insider Adrian Lewis sold 14,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 788 ($10.07), for a total value of £116,001.48 ($148,244.70). In other Inchcape news, insider Alison Platt purchased 12,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £99,936.89 ($127,714.88). Also, insider Adrian Lewis sold 14,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 788 ($10.07), for a total value of £116,001.48 ($148,244.70). 14.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Inchcape

(Get Free Report)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.