Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Haleon (NYSE:HLN)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Haleon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Shares of HLN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,343,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Haleon has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $9.83.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Haleon will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 44.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 38,446,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,415,000 after buying an additional 11,865,076 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,475 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 1.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,533,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Haleon by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,572,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,549,000 after purchasing an additional 196,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Haleon by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,813,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 772,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

