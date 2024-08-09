Benchmark Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Benchmark reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has a $6.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NCMI. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 168,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National CineMedia has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $586.20 million, a PE ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 37.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 537,822 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in National CineMedia by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 187,613 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 270.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 152,251 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

