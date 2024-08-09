Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

NYSE ONTO traded up $16.45 on Friday, hitting $194.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,210. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $105.58 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.63 and its 200 day moving average is $195.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,399,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 854.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,266,000 after buying an additional 265,042 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,231,000 after buying an additional 79,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

