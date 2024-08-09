Benchmark Raises Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $57.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $49.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 41.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of TTD stock traded up $8.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.72. 6,205,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 240.93, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $102.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.08.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.