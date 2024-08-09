Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BEAM. Barclays lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.87. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,852,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after buying an additional 715,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.