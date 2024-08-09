BDF Gestion Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 129,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in CSX by 450.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. 7,875,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,820,301. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.02.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

