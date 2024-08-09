BDF Gestion Takes $14.11 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BDF Gestion bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 40,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,105,000. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of BDF Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.62. 2,313,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.21.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

