BDF Gestion Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,403 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.4 %

CRM traded up $3.40 on Friday, hitting $252.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,974,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696,709. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $4,303,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,512,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,786,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $4,303,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,512,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,786,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,842 shares of company stock worth $60,982,983. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

