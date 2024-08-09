BDF Gestion Invests $6.37 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 40,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $596.18. The stock had a trading volume of 939,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,510. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $622.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $567.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

