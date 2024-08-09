BDF Gestion Buys Shares of 39,596 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 134,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,394,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 161,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.19. 1,142,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $112.65.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

