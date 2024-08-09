Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr to $3.82-3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.79 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.930-3.010 EPS.

Baxter International Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BAX stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.73.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

