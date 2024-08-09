Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Bausch + Lomb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.59.

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. Bausch + Lomb has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $20.06.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Saunders acquired 32,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $505,035.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 595,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,346.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLCO. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 343,772 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,706,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 47,914 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

