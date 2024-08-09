Barclays Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $263.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $338.00 to $263.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $357.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.26.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.25. 75,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.41.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,847,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,985 shares during the period. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after buying an additional 4,630,466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $528,429,000 after buying an additional 82,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $791,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $445,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

