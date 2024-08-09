Barclays Cuts DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target to $8.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised DLocal from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DLocal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.66. 1,365,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,683. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $24.22.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

