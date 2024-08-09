Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 132631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Banyan Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$42.90 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29.

Banyan Gold Company Profile

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

