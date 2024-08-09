BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get BancFirst alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BancFirst

BancFirst Trading Up 2.2 %

BANF traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.04. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $79.99 and a twelve month high of $110.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.51.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,142,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,069,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.