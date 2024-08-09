Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $72.27 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of BCSF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,299. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 84.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

