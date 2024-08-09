B. Riley Weighs in on CPI Card Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CPI Card Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for CPI Card Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CPI Card Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PMTS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PMTS opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $280.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at CPI Card Group

In related news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 120,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $2,197,334.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,193,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,916,200.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the second quarter worth $257,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Card Group

(Get Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.