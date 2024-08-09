B. Riley Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)

B. Riley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGTX

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

CGTX stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 274,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,134. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $22.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.95.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognition Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.