Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Announces Earnings Results

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $117.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million.

Ayr Wellness Stock Up 17.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,247. Ayr Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

