Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to Strong-Buy

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.
Ayr Wellness Price Performance
Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$159.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.86 million.
Ayr Wellness Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ayr Wellness
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.