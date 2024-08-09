Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,616,000 after buying an additional 556,370 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after acquiring an additional 305,264 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,513,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,530,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after purchasing an additional 162,600 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

