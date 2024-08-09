Axie Infinity Price Tops $4.84 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.84 or 0.00007872 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $718.80 million and approximately $32.90 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,120.15 or 0.96108810 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007444 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011664 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00055214 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,436,244 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,383,415.47879928 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.53051046 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 467 active market(s) with $33,299,139.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

