Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Avista updated its FY24 guidance to $2.36-2.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.360-2.560 EPS.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVA remained flat at $38.04 during midday trading on Friday. 539,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 78.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,387.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $61,261.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,387.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,916 shares of company stock valued at $215,268. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

