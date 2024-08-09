Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Avista has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Avista has a dividend payout ratio of 73.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avista to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 757,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,748. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. Avista has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $61,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $61,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,387.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,916 shares of company stock valued at $215,268. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avista

Avista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.