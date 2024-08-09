Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.40 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Avient Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVNT stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,264. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. Avient has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $47.87.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

