Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2666.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

AVDL stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. 1,323,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,268. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

