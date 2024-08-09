Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) CEO Acquires $19,296.00 in Stock

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Hedges purchased 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $19,296.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,735 shares in the company, valued at $229,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 0.52. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 469.57%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

