AT&T (NYSE:T) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

Get AT&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 78,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 35,509 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 912,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 541,685 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.