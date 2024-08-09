ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 58.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cormark dropped their target price on ATS from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$59.00.

Get ATS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATS

ATS Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE ATS traded down C$0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 187,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,271. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.83. ATS has a 52 week low of C$37.15 and a 52 week high of C$61.56. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.36.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of C$694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$689.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that ATS will post 2.0152792 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.