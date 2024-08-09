Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Atmos Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $6.70-6.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-6.800 EPS.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ATO traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.95. 1,227,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,425. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $132.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

