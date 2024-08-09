Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28, Zacks reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $3.50. 207,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,477. The company has a market capitalization of $294.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.17. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80.

Insider Activity at Atea Pharmaceuticals

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce Polsky sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $61,228.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,606 shares in the company, valued at $228,964.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

