Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.160-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $95.0 million-$100.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.3 million. Astera Labs also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.16-$0.17 EPS.
Astera Labs Price Performance
ALAB stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,973,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.83. Astera Labs has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Astera Labs
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
