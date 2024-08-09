Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.160-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $95.0 million-$100.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.3 million. Astera Labs also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.16-$0.17 EPS.

Astera Labs Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB traded up $4.64 on Thursday, reaching $41.01. 5,973,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,266. Astera Labs has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.