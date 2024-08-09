Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.160-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $95.0 million-$100.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.3 million. Astera Labs also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.16-$0.17 EPS.
Astera Labs Stock Up 12.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB traded up $4.64 on Thursday, reaching $41.01. 5,973,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,266. Astera Labs has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs
Astera Labs Company Profile
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Astera Labs
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.