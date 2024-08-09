Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Issues Earnings Results

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs updated its Q3 guidance to $0.16-$0.17 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.160-0.170 EPS.

Astera Labs Trading Down 4.1 %

Astera Labs stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 642,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,020. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.83. Astera Labs has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $95.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

