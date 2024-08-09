Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

AGO traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $74.50. 522,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,632. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.37.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 9.58%.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,124,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,213,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGO. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

