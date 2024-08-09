Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.470-7.470 EPS.

AZPN stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.80. 15,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,648. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $162.26 and a 52-week high of $224.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.32.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded Aspen Technology to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

